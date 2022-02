Three men were sentenced, after pleading guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in the Poconos.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Prison time for three men involved in a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

Daniel Santana was killed after the men got into a fight over a bottle of brandy in 2019 near Tobyhanna.

Dahvaun Ewin pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges on Tuesday. He could spend up to 40 years in prison.

Shyheem Mitchell and Nasiem Mayo each pleaded guilty to robbery and related offenses. They will both spend up to 15 years behind bars.