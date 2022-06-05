Three hospitalized after stabbing in Monroe County

The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Two people as well as a suspect were hospitalized after a stabbing Saturday night in Monroe County.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. along Wooddale Road in East Stroudsburg.

State police say they have a male suspect in custody who is also being treated for stab wounds.

Two victims were life-flighted and are in critical condition, undergoing surgery for their stab wounds.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.