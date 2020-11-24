Three arrested for Monroe County deadly shooting

Three young people are behind bars for a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police picked up 18-year-olds Justin Lemont and Anthony Mitchell and 15-year-old Michael Demuro-Correll on Monday.

Cops say three were involved in the shooting during a botched drug deal Sunday night near Effort.

Another teen was shot but is stable.

Neighbors can't believe the victim is so young.

"This is a child! He's 15 years old. He's not going to graduate. He's not going to get married. He's not going to swim in my pool next year," said Elaine Caruso.