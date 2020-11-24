x
Monroe County

Three arrested for Monroe County deadly shooting

Three young people are behind bars for a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police picked up 18-year-olds Justin Lemont and Anthony Mitchell and 15-year-old Michael Demuro-Correll on Monday. 

Cops say three were involved in the shooting during a botched drug deal Sunday night near Effort.

Aiden Paiz, 15, from Kunkletown was killed

Another teen was shot but is stable.

Neighbors can't believe the victim is so young. 

"This is a child! He's 15 years old. He's not going to graduate. He's not going to get married. He's not going to swim in my pool next year," said Elaine Caruso.

All three suspects face homicide charges in Monroe County.

