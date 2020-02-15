Thousands spend Valentine's Day on Shawnee Mountain

People spent the day skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There’s a chill and love was in the air at ski slopes in the Poconos.

Thousands of people spent the day skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing on Shawnee Mountain this Valentine’s Day.

Tourists plan on spending the long holiday weekend in the Poconos with President’s Day right around the corner.

“It's just a really great day to be out here skiing and it's definitely something that you definitely want to do with your Valentine,” Lindsey Stauffer said.

“Any time when it's cold enough is the perfect time to go skiing in my opinion! I'm just excited to be here,” Jason Stauffer said.

Valentine’s Day Friday being coupled together with President’s Day on Monday was a perfect match for the ski resort.

“It's another day where people tend to take off and come have fun, couples are here today, but also families. We're very much about the families. Many of the schools were out today. They will be out through Monday, the holiday Monday,” Jim Tust of Shawnee Mountain Ski Area said.

People who work at Shawnee said the snow machines will be working overtime to make sure there is enough snow for the big crowds this weekend.

“We're thankful that Mother Nature cooperated in the nick of time with the cold air. It's allowing for great snowmaking. We'll be able to put a new surface, machine packed powder surface, on all our trails,” Tust said.

All 23 trails are open right now.

Couples were taking advantage of the time together.

Peter Basta taught his girlfriend Marissa Lipsett how to ski.

“Well, it's something that she never did and she wanted to try it, so I figured why not, let's go and try it. So far, it's going so good,” Basta said.

The couple is from New Jersey, and like thousands of other tourists, they decided to book a stay in the Poconos until Monday.

“It's like the perfect Valentine's Day weekend,” Lipsett said.