'This is the Poconos' - Shovelers take winter cleanup in stride

Folks in Monroe County were out early, clearing away Monday nights snowfall.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether with a snowblower or a shovel, people in Coolbaugh Township got a morning workout by clearing the snow from their sidewalks and driveways.

"It's kind of wet and heavy at the bottom. It's light and fluffy on top, so it's a little bit of extra work, but it's not ice, and what we've gotten has turned into ice this year," one shoveler said.

Brian Storm was out snow-blowing his property. He got about four inches of snow at his home in the Pocono Farms East community.

"I have to work in New York, and it's like you have to come home and dig out," he said. "I'm not for the snow."

Two others shoveled their driveway for more than an hour.

"This is crazy, plus there's like sleet underneath the snow, so it's pretty heavy, but this is the Poconos."

While the snow may not have been that easy to get up, people we spoke with say they have no problem shoveling it because we haven't had much this year.

"Honestly, I'm grateful. I mean, we haven't had a lot of snow this year, and this is usually every other day we get hammered with like eight inches. So, I'm not too upset, But I'm out here doing what I've got to do. I live in the Poconos," said a shoveler named Tim.

"If I was a skier, I'd be really mad, but as a homeowner, this is nice. This is only my second time doing this, so I could take that," Brian added.

People say although the winter has been mild this year, they are counting down the days until spring.

