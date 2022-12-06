Third person dies after Monroe County crash, victims named

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night along Routes 611 and 715.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A third person has died after a wreck in Monroe County Sunday night.

The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Route 611 and Route 715 in Tannersville, according to Pocono Township police.

Authorities said both drivers — Alejandro Roman, 33, of Hazleton, and Elisha Andre, 28, from Brooklyn, New York — died in the crash.

On Monday night, Ruth Gedeon, 26, from Brooklyn, New York, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Two other passengers were treated and released from the hospital.