Where have all the fireflies gone?

The founders of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival explain how people can help to bring them back.

TIONESTA, Pa. — A bright spot of summer may be going dark across the state, as many are noticing firefly populations declining, taking the glow out of the night sky.

It's a question the founders of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival have been getting a lot lately.

"There is often the comment made that fireflies are like canaries in the coal mine. When your firefly population is robust, it means you have a very pristine environment. When your population of fireflies starts to diminish or quits completely, it means that there's been a significant impact on the environment," said Ken Butler, one of the founders of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival.

The decline is something that concerns the Butler family, who work closely with fireflies in the Northwestern part of the state at the Allegheny National Forest.

They educate people and do research, finding solutions to protect them.

Even hosting a Firefly Festival in the last week of June, which coincides with the firefly mating season.

The Butlers believe many reasons are contributing to their disappearing, and it's not just habitat loss.

"It's due to air population, light pollution, and overuse of pesticides."

"This year was particularly bad with the drought early on in May and Early June when we didn't have rain. So fireflies need moisture," said Peggy Butler, one of the founders of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival.

Despite the declining number of fireflies, there is good news.

The Butlers say there are several steps individuals can take to help re-ignite the light, and many of them involve doing less work.

"Not applying any pesticides. Reducing or eliminating mowing. Try not to disturb the soil or leaves too much. Let it go to nature," said Peggy Butler.

The Butlers say also having a water source and getting rid of bright light outside your home will hopefully bring back the fireflies.