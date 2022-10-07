The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos

A beverage that dates back thousands of years, is at the heart of a new business in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age.

Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey.

"I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.

After receiving great reviews about his homemade mead, Leibig decided it was time to let the public judge.

The veteran-owned, family-run business opened last month.

Leibig says a basic mead closely resembles wine and consists of honey, wheat, and water.

"It dates back over 8,000 years. It predates wine. It predates beer, and honey was always the most expensive fermentable ingredient, and it still is today."

Leibig says his business offers a completely different beverage, unlike any other business on the main street. He saw a need — a need for mead.

"It's the fasted growing niche in the United States right now. Years back, you remember the microbrews for beer, the ciders in the late 90s and early 2000s, and just recently, it was the seltzer waters. And now it's mead."

The Viking-themed meadery offers flavors, including jalapeno lime, raspberry, pineapple mango, and even pumpkin.

"It's a unique drink. it's made with honey. Honey has all those great properties. since we don't boil or pasteurize our meads, all of the properties from the bee are actually still in that honey, in the drink."

Leibig is always blending new flavors in these research and development tanks.