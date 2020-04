It happened early Friday morning at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter in Monroe County.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several animals are dead after an early morning fire at a shelter in Monroe County.

Flames broke out at a building at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

Ten cats were killed. No one was injured.

The fire chief tells us the building that housed a kennel and offices was destroyed.