Tearing down the Tannersville Inn

The former bar and restaurant in Monroe County closed after trying to survive the pandemic.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Demolition of the old Tannersville Inn in Monroe County has begun.

The inn has been at the corner of Route 611 and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township for more than 100 years.

After the pandemic hit, the restaurant closed for good.

Plans were submitted last month to tear down the inn and replace it with a Wawa service station and convenience store.

Many residents and local officials say they will miss the building they consider historic.

