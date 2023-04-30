Concert and tea time raise money for women's homeless shelter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A few big names raised money for a women's homeless shelter in the Poconos.
Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion figure skater Brian Boitano, Broadway star Franc D'Ambrosia and singer-songwriter Nellie Mckay donated their time for an elegant afternoon tea with folks in Stroudsburg's historic Hill District.
The benefit was sold out and raised money for Pocono Area Transitional Housing, which provides and operates housing and support services in Monroe County for women and children.
"Our families will be able to receive updates to the home, furnish the bedrooms, the bathrooms, be able to have programming for the families," said Kandia Palmer, Executive Director of Path.
