Concert and tea time raise money for women's homeless shelter

Pocono Area Transitional Housing provides and operates housing and support services for women and children.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A few big names raised money for a women's homeless shelter in the Poconos.

Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion figure skater Brian Boitano, Broadway star Franc D'Am­brosia and singer-songwriter Nellie Mckay donated their time for an elegant afternoon tea with folks in Stroudsburg's historic Hill District.

The benefit was sold out and raised money for Pocono Area Transitional Housing, which provides and operates housing and support services in Monroe County for women and children.

"Our families will be able to receive updates to the home, furnish the bedrooms, the bathrooms, be able to have programming for the families," said Kandia Palmer, Executive Director of Path.

If you want to learn more about path, CLICK HERE.