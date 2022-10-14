Tannersville Inn items on auction block

Hundreds of items are up for sale. The auction is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside.

"This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in love with the Tannersville Inn and the area and the Poconos, it's a great piece of history this way," Robert Teel, the president of Teel Auctions.

It's a place auctioneer Robert Teel knows all too well. He was a regular until the place closed two years ago when the pandemic hit. Teel said it became too much for the owners to keep up and ended up closing for good.

"Things changed," Teel said. "It's an incredible amount of work running this place. You know, you become a slave to your possessions."

When Teel says everything's for sale, he means it. You can even bid on the Legendary Tannersville Inn sign along Route 611.

"The bar stuff, the bar stools, the booths — we're selling everything out of here," Teel said. "Including the restaurant equipment. It's a lot of things that have memories for people. Some of the requests I've had in the last couple of weeks: 'Do you have a Tannersville Inn menu?' Of course, we do."

Hundreds of items are up for sale. Teel says this is an auction you're not going to want to miss.

"It's an urgency of a finale. It is the end of an era. It's not the end of memory," Teel said.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m.

It will also be live-streamed for those interested but cannot make it in person.

For more information on the auction, click here.