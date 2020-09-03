Taking coronavirus precautions at senior centers

While health experts believe the risk of contracting the coronavirus is low, elderly people are at a higher risk and senior centers are taking extra precautions.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Managers at the Loder Senior Center tell Newswatch 16 that they aren't going to extremes, but they are washing down things such as tables and door handles more often.

Some seniors who come to the center daily are doing the same -- washing their hands and keeping away from those who don't feel well.

"It's exploding. It was on my phone just this morning. More and more people in Pennsylvania are involved. We didn't have anyone in Pennsylvania, but now we do, so it's getting closer and closer, more and more states are getting involved and this is a crisis," Angelina Matese said.

Managers at the senior center are taking some extra precautions, including keeping people informed, especially since senior citizens are at higher risk of catching the illness.

"Everything is on target, business as usual. We are disinfecting certain areas more than usual. we advise them to wash hands more often, avoid handshaking," said center manager Mara Cruz.

People at the senior center say even though it is a concern that the coronavirus is spreading, there's really nothing more they can do than keep their hands clean and cover their mouths.

Pauline Maruhnich from East Stroudsburg says it's always been common practice to wash hands in her home. Her grandmother died of the Spanish flu in the early 1900s.

"The minute I come through the door and into my house, I go and wash my hands. I always did," Maruhnich said.

"If anyone coughs, I run away from them. that's the best thing to do," Matese said.

"I am 78. I've went through everything, I've seen everything so I don't worry about it too much," Ben Caldes said.