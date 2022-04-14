Take Back the Night March held in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — People marched throughout East Stroudsburg University's campus this evening to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault.
Women's Resources of Monroe County hosted the annual Take Back the Night March.
It's all to raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence, support survivors, and help empower men and women to feel safe at night.
"It means a lot because two years ago I never thought I would have the strength or even want to because I didn't want to accept what actually happened," said Kaitlyn Marie Callen, organizer. "I have other people that if I knew they were being assaulted, I would have no problem speaking up for them but then I had to realize how to speak up for myself."
Take Back the Night Marches have been held all over the country since the 1970s in the hopes of one day eliminating sexual violence in all forms.
