Sweet 16 for girl fighting Leukemia

Party was canceled, so the community stepped in.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A sweet 16 birthday party had to be canceled because the birthday girl is fighting Leukemia.

So a community in Monroe County came up with a plan to make up for it.

Police, firefighters, and friends came out to wish Jasmine Boyd of Long Pond a happy sweet 16 Tuesday afternoon.

She was supposed to have a party but doctors advised against it.

Her family told her they would have a small family barbecue but instead, dozens of cars drove by her home.

Jasmine was diagnosed last year and is undergoing treatment.

She says sometimes it's tough to stay positive.

"I haven't' sometimes, sometimes I do cry. It can be really hard but my friends over there they help me through it. All of my friends, all of my family. They do whatever they can to help me," said Jasmine.