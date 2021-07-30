Suspicious fire leaves five without a home in Monroe county

Nobody was injured in the fire at the double-block home in Stroudsburg. The Red Cross is helping all five people with a place to stay.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Kaitlyn Wary and Lauren Moy are picking up the pieces after a fire chased them out of their home on Ann Street in Stroudsburg Thursday night.

"She went to go use the top bathroom and I went to use the bottom bathroom and I opened the door and it was just smoke. So it all seemed to start towards the bottom," said Wary, from Stroudsburg.

The flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the double-block home.

The ladies live on their side of the home with another person; they say they're lucky many of their things are still salvageable.

"It's just at this point some of the material things and for my, I'm just like whatever I can save, I save. What I can't, I can't I mean it is what it is," said Moy, from Stroudsburg.

Nobody was injured, but the five people who are renters are now without a home.

Firefighters had to rescue two people who were forced out onto the roof.

The women say they didn't know their neighbors that well.

"I mean in passing they'd come out," Moy said. We'd say hi and that was kinda it."

Neighbors say the fire is something they never thought would happen to them.

"You don't really think about that stuff happening like it just happens and it's just instinct at that point and you're just basically like for us the essentials were the animals, and then we just ran out," Wary said.

The landlord says by the time he learned about the fire the home was already up in flames.

"Anytime you have a fire of course it's concerning. It's a lot of work and a lot of, and you don't wanna see the mess you know what I mean. So now it's ugly nasty. But we'll repair it and it'll be better than it was," said Bill Parkings, the landlord.

The Red Cross is helping all five people who live there with a place to stay.