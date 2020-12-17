Suspect charged after shooting in Monroe County

The incident occurred Wednesday night just after 7:00 p.m.

A suspect faces attempted homicide charges after police say he shot a man in Monroe County last night.

Officers say 32-year-old Zasha Sanchez was waiving a gun during an argument at a home in a Pocono Country Place near Tobyhanna.

According to police, Sanchez shot Norman Kirkland.

Kirkland was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say he is in stable condition.

Police say there were children in the home at the time of the shooting.

No one else was injured.