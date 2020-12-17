Suspect charged after shooting in Monroe County

A suspect faces attempted homicide charges after police say he shot a man in Monroe County last night.
Officers say 32-year-old Zasha Sanchez was waiving a gun during an argument at a home in a Pocono Country Place near Tobyhanna.
According to police, Sanchez shot Norman Kirkland.
Kirkland was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police say he is in stable condition.
Police say there were children in the home at the time of the shooting.
No one else was injured.
Sanchez was arrested and faces several charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.