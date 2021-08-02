Suspect charged after chase, gunfire in the Poconos.

Brandon Joseph, 35, from East Stroudsburg, faces a list of charges after a pursuit and gunfire in Monroe County on Sunday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A suspect has been charged after what police call a road rage incident that ended with police shooting at a man in Monroe County.

Troopers said Brandon Joseph, 35, from East Stroudsburg, was charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of firearms, and other charges.

According to state police, it started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Brushy Mountain Road in Stroud Township.

Joseph, the driver of an SUV, allegedly pointed a gun at people in another vehicle.

Police spotted the SUV a short time later. Stroud Area Regional Police tried to do a traffic stop, but Joseph took off.

The SUV rammed a police car at Lakeside Manor Apartments. That's where police fired. The driver kept going. The chase ended at Wendy's parking lot in East Stroudsburg.