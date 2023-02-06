Supply chain issues impacting appliances

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with a store owner in the Poconos, who's still feeling the impact of lasting supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — From washers and dryers to ovens and refrigerators, Stroud TV and Appliances on North 9th, in Stroudsburg, has much to offer.

But the owner says lingering supply chain issues have resulted in months-long wait times for some appliances.

"You can get some stuff, certain things that you wanna get, there's a good possibility you're not going to get them unless you order them," said Dale Butz, the owner.

He says while their stock is good, they're still feeling the impact.

"Really, since Covid, it was easy to shut the world off, but now every little aspect has to start back up and get supply chains going again. It can be, one manufacturer actually told me we don't know what we were going to build this week until, the end of last week to see what parts came in. So they can't even give you dates of finished products," said Butz.

The owner says if you're looking for a basic appliance, they won't be hard to come by. But if you looking for something that's the higher end, you could have a longer wait time.

"We can find something to fit, Butz said. "It may be minus a few features than what you really wanted, but there's also something that can be found. Specialty kitchens right now are far out. could a take a year to get appliances for your home or you're remodel."

If you need a new appliance, Butz recommends shopping early because chances are you may have to wait, to get exactly what you want.