Summer meal program offers fresh produce

A free summer meal program in the Poconos will ensure children get breakfast and lunch while they are out of school.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — School might be out for the summer, but the cafeteria at East Stroudsburg High School South was busy Wednesday with staff members packing up food for families to be picked up or delivered to their homes.

"It's very important to have other places they can go to, to get lunches. Food is expensive. Everything is opening back up. Gas is expensive, so it's good to have a place to come to and have a free meal for a child," said Abigail Storey, Tannersville.

The school district kicked off its free summer meal program this month. Breakfast and lunch come at no cost to any child 18 and under.

This year, the district was able to get a farm-to-school grant ensuring children get fresh fruits and veggies.

Pocono Organics near Long Pond is a partner in the program.

"We are so proud to have this nutrient-dense food for the school kids. We sent hundreds of pounds of strawberries up there over the last few weeks and they are the best strawberries I've ever had in my entire life. I am so happy the kids get to enjoy that," said Ashley Walsh, Pocono Organics.

"Our district prioritizes continuing to nourish our students. We find it critical that our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious meals," said Melissa Collevechio, ESASD food services director.

The summer meal program also makes a stop at Dansbury Park while the kids are at summer camp. As you can imagine, these little ones are thrilled with all the options.

"Not everyone can afford all this food so it's really nice that we can have this stuff," said Danae Harper, age 11.