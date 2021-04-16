Summer jobs open in the Poconos

Summer jobs slots are now open in the Poconos, and directors are having a hard time filling them before the season starts.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If you're looking to earn some cash this summer, plenty of outdoor jobs are being offered this year.

The Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission is looking to fill more than 160 jobs all across the board.

"We have two community pools that we staff with lifeguards and admission staff. We have 26 parks that we need caretakers and park patrol for. We have summer camps, Stroud Kids Summer Camp, and Dansbury Park, so we need camp counselors for that. East Stroudsburg borough is also hiring for Terra Green Golf Course," said Autumn Arthur, SROSRC executive Director.

Arthur says it's been difficult to recruit people this year after last year's employment numbers dropped because of the pandemic.

"I think people are a little hesitant because last year we didn't have as much availability, so they are not sure it's here. We are trying to let people know we have jobs, and we are happy to get back to work, and we are happy to do it safely. So many positions are outdoors, so there's naturally an extra level of safety for us to spread people out, and we have additional practices in place," said Arthur.

Directors tell Newswatch 16 it's so important to get the positions filled because they oversee more than 20 parks.

Much of the same can be said for Pocono Family YMCA on Main Street in Stroudsburg. Directors there are looking to hire for positions like lifeguards and camp consoles.

"This is absolutely urgent. We definitely need to have our staff in place so we can train them and service our children the best way we can," said Michael Wolbert, Pocono Family YMCA.