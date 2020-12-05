Summer camps planning for future, new safety guidelines will be in place

There's no clear date on when Pocono Family YMCA can begin summer camp but directors are preparing new safety guidelines ahead of time.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Children have been cooped up in their homes since March. Coronavirus concerns cut the school year short and turned many lives upside down.

At the Pocono Family YMCA, directors are working on a new normal, hoping to offer kids summer camp when it's safe to do so.

"Right now, we are doing all the plans that we can to make it safe. We are doing so many different things that we haven't done before to try and make it safe for staff and the community," said Scott Peckins, Pocono Family YMCA CEO.

Scott Peckins is the CEO of the YMCA on Main Street in Stroudsburg. He says there's no set date on when summer camps might begin. That timeline is up to the state.

However, plans are in motion for when Monroe County is moved from "red" to the "yellow" phase of reopening.

"Our summer camp is going to look completely different. We will have temperature checks in the morning and at lunch. Masks will be required. We will be using side entrances, multiple hand washings throughout the day, cleanings of the bathrooms, and there will be waivers to ensure everyone knows what to expect," said Peckins.

Camp groups will consist of nine children and one instructor to ensure social distancing.

"They will stay in rooms or pods for most of the day and so we won't be sharing activities with other pods and we won't be sharing lunches with other pods. They will be staying in their own homeroom," said Peckins.