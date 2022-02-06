Camps in the Poconos gear up for a busy season

The International Sports Training Camp near Tannersville is anticipating a record number of campers this year.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Give it a couple more weeks, and all facilities on the campus of the International Sports Training Camp in Jackson Township, near Tannersville, will be packed with kids.

"We're so excited to have the staff back, kids back. This place will be full of kids playing and laughter. We're just thrilled," said the camp director.

Kara Klaus-Major is one of the Camp directors.

She says it's a busy time for the camp, as they get ready for a busy summer.

"We already started our leadership training. We've been blowing off the pads, and cutting the grass," Klaus-Major said. "Getting all the kayaks out, getting the ropes course set up. So, so much set up and preparation in time for all the kids to arrive."

This year is looking to be a banner- year for the camp, with almost every week at capacity.

"People are getting back to a sense of normalcy. Kids wanna get outside and run around and parents than to be able to do that too," Camp Director Klaus-Major said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still upon us, Camp officials are making sure everyone has a safe Summer. That's why every Sunday all the cabins will be disinfected.

Kids will also be screened for COVID prior to arriving.

Back this year, the camp's international sports counselors, each specialize in the sport they are teaching.

"When the kids come here they expect to hear lots of different accents and everything and last year was very difficult for us obviously people couldn't get in the country and so it was mostly American staff, but this year it'll be a mix of American and international. We can get our international flavor back," Klaus-Major said.

Staff members move in next week and campers arrive at the end of the month.