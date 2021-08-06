Substantial spread of COVID-19 in Poconos

All four counties that make up the Pocono Mountains are considered to have substantial spread of COVID-19 transmission. Business owners differ on mask recommendation

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — All four counties that make up the Pocono Mountains—Monroe, Wayne, Carbon, and Pike—are considered to have substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The CDC recommends that everyone in areas with high or substantial levels wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

Brewed Caffè is new on Main Street. The owner says masks are up to the customer.

"Your health should be in your hands, but as businesses, we are trying to make sure everyone feels comfortable. We are going to make sure people wear masks if they can. We are not forcing it. Everything is being sanitized, cleaned, wiped down," said Michelle Miller, Brewed Caffè.

NYC Street Grill is a popular food spot. Owner Sheeri Qureshi says lack of staff has forced them to only offer takeout. She is worried about the spike in cases here in Monroe County and limits contact with customers.

"If they are wearing masks, I highly recommend wearing masks, but over here, since we are not offering dine-in, it's just quick in and out, and we have very minimal contact with customers when they come in. They just grab their food, pay for the food, and leave," said Qureshi.

Business owners in downtown Stroudsburg will continue to do whatever is needed to keep their customers safe. However, some tell us the recent CDC recommendation about mask-wearing gets a little bit confusing because one day Monroe County is in the substantial spread, and out of it the next.

It's why Nail'Tique, a nail salon on Main Street, has kept the rules the same.

"Sometimes they say no masks, then masks. Whatever they say, I mean, temporarily we are going to require masks until further notice, just until things calm down a little more," said Vianca Rivera-Colon, Nail'Tique.