Fire safety lesson for students

It's the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The West End Fire company and Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company visited the school to share their knowledge.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire and ladder trucks were parked behind Pleasant Valley Elementary school in Polk Township. Students here received an important lesson on fire safety.

"One thing that I learned about is if you have a fire in the house, you always have to crawl down," Kensington Frable, a second grader, said.

"Their gear is thick, and it's leather. It's not fireproof; it's fire resistant," said a second grader Emerson Impellizeri.

"We're showing them the trucks. We're going through what happens when we come to fire and if they're stuck in a house fire, what they should be doing. You know how to get out, not be scared of a fireman that's coming in all dressed up in fire gear," Jeffrey Weiss, the president of the West End Fire Company, said.

Fire prevention week gives students the chance to get out of the classroom and learn about what firefighters do.

"It's important because if you don't teach the kids and adults as well, if there's ever an emergency, they need to know what to do. So just in school with math and reading, you still need to do the same thing. Practicing for fire prevention as well," Meghan Kondisko, a kindergarten teacher, said.

Students rotated through four different stations, learning a new tip at each.

"If your shirts are on fire, you would always stop, drop, and roll," Frable said.

Firefighters say while it is Fire Prevention week, we all should practice caution each and every day.