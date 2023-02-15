Students share inventions at competition in the Poconos

Students from across the state came together on Wednesday for an invention competition in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — From an automated hydroponic plant feeder to a fire suppressant system to an improved car ice scraper, the inside of the convention center at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Tobyhanna Township was filled with inventions.

All the creations were designed by students from across the state, competing in the Pennsylvania Invention Convention.

Priscal Kasyanj, a Danville High School sophomore, came up with a pedestrian gate to help eliminate hit-and-run crashes.

"It is a self-rising gate that rises when there is a green light allowing cars to pass and pedestrians to safely stay on the sidewalk, and it lowers when there is a red light when the cars stop, allowing pedestrians to safely cross the street."

Students have to take a problem and figure out how to fix it, and they're judged on how they do it.

Avery Schneider, age 9, from Indiana County, came up with an SEL Simmer Seat, which you would most likely find on a playground.

"It is a bench that helps children calm down whenever they are feeling one of the uncomfortable emotions on the bench."

Organizers say many inventions came from a need to make life easier for family and friends, like the Handy Cane 2.0, which features a flashlight, a grabber, and wheels.

"They learn how to solve a problem and how to work through challenges, especially the groups, the teams. They also learn how to work with one another and listen to ideas and respectfully decide what's the best solution for their idea," Brenda Calhoun explained.

Students tell Newswatch 16 it's pretty cool to come to a state-level competition and see other inventors' creations.

"Even if you don't win, you still have a chance of making your own business and your own product," said Brianna Smithwick from Woodland Hills STEAM Academy,

Students who win will go to nationals for a chance to earn a patent for their inventions.