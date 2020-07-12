Netflix picks Stroudsburg for holiday display

The borough in the Poconos has been recognized by the worldwide online streaming service with its "Here for the Holidays" light display.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Downtown Stroudsburg is looking a little brighter this holiday season. A new holiday light display is taking center stage on Main Street.

"We got a call from a client called Blue Revolver Inc. that said they had a big client who wanted to spread holiday cheer to small towns, so of course we were like, 'Yeah, right,'' said Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst. "We followed up and called, and to make a long story short, Netflix chose, I believe, six small towns throughout the country to spread good cheer and goodwill."

The streaming service installed a promotional Christmas light display between 6th and 7th Streets for free.

You'll also notice Netflix holiday movie titles are listed on a few light posts.

Borough manager Brian Ace says the light display had to remain a secret, but with good intention.

"It turned out awesome," said Ace. "We typically decorate Main Street every year with the lights, trees, and wreaths and a tree at Courthouse Square, but nothing to this extent. They really brought some light to this town, and we are really fortunate."

Not only did Netflix pick Stroudsburg, but the borough gets to keep the light displays and put them back up each year.

"Hopefully, in the years to come, we can start to add to it," Ace added.

Mayor Probst says this has been such a challenging year for businesses and residents, and this holiday light show is a perfect way to bring a little extra cheer to downtown.

"It's been a buzz. It's been one of the greatest things to happen to Stroudsburg. It's a gift. It's truly a gift, and we appreciate it so much."