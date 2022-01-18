Ice rink open in Monroe County

The pop-up rink was purchased three years ago, but this is the first year it's really being used.

"Thanks to Pocono mountain visitors' bureau and a grant that we applied for back in 2019, We received it but I don' know if you remember this it was not cold enough. It's like we had a cold week and then it got warm. So then with covid, it wasn't open so now it's really nice. It's back open this year," said Mayor Tarah Probst, Stroudsburg (D).