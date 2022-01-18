Ice rink open in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Colder temperatures have made way for Stroudsburg Borough's outdoor ice rink to open.
The rink is located at Helen Amhurst Park on North 3rd Street in the borough.
The pop-up rink was purchased three years ago, but this is the first year it's really being used.
"Thanks to Pocono mountain visitors' bureau and a grant that we applied for back in 2019, We received it but I don' know if you remember this it was not cold enough. It's like we had a cold week and then it got warm. So then with covid, it wasn't open so now it's really nice. It's back open this year," said Mayor Tarah Probst, Stroudsburg (D).
The rink was closed Tuesday for maintenance but is set to reopen on Thursday in Monroe County.
