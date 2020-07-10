Stroudsburg green lights trick-or-treating

Stroudsburg officials are staggering trick-or-treating times in the borough for a safe, socially distant Halloween.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Front yards are decked out with Halloween decorations all over Stroudsburg. The season of fun and fright is weeks away.

Nia Rivera from Stroudsburg has her reindeer costume ready.

"I wear the same costume every year. It's like a onesie because it's cold," said Rivera.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating is seen as a "high-risk activity" this year because of the pandemic.

Stroudsburg borough decided this week to allow little ghosts and goblins to get their candy, but it must be done safely.

"We are asking people who give candy to wear gloves and protective masks, and we are asking Halloweeners to wear masks, too. Now, I realize some of them are going to have masks on, but parents are smart, and they want their kids to be safe. They are going to get creative — masks under masks, for example. But the bottom line is we are doing everything we can to give kids a sense of normalcy, and thank God Halloween is on a Saturday, and we are stretching it out," said Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst.

To help with social distancing, the borough came up with different time slots for kids to go trick-or-treating.

Babies to age 6 should go out from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Children ages 7 to 11, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pre-teens and teens ages 12 to 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have children in different age groups or you're a working parent, don't worry about it; just pick a time slot that works for your entire family. The goal is to keep sidewalks uncrowded.

"We are not the Halloween police. We are just trying to make it so that people are socially distanced and safe," said Probst.

Kimberly Valez from Stroudsburg thinks it's great the borough is trying to make it fun and safe for everyone, especially little kids.

"It's a good idea. You know, keep it in small groups and not so crowded like it normally is," said Valez.