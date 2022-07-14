Stroudsburg company reimburses employees for gas

As gas prices remain high, a company in the Poconos is helping out some of its employees.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you've been filling your tank up, you've felt the pain at the pump these days.

Bill Pote, the owner of MegaPhase near Stroudsburg, has noticed the high prices, too. And that's why he's helping his employees.

"I'm sensitive to gas prices and some people have quite a commute to get here, so I thought, why not give everybody an adjustment to their paycheck to accommodate a tank of gas a week. We feel like it's the right thing to do," Pote said.

The company designs and manufactures wires for electronic and space technology and for the U.S. military.

Every two weeks, $75 will go into about 50 employees' bank accounts, reimbursing them on money spent for gas to get to work.

Pote said it's a small way to say thank you.

"As long as people are comfortable with their boss and the atmosphere here, they'll be happy enough to stay. It takes a very long time to hire people so anything we can do to improve retention and hiring is going to be a good thing for the company," Pote said.

With gas prices this high, employees said they're grateful their boss is trying to help them with pain at the pump.

"It was unexpected however an amazing and generous short-term benefit," Alessandra Restrepo, MegaPhase marketing coordinator, said.

Restrepo works for the company. She said while she lives close to the facility, the fuel reimbursement means a lot, especially during a time of sky-high prices.

"That's a tank of gas. That's one less thing you have to worry about when you have essential costs that have risen in prices, like groceries and utility bills," she said.

A generous gesture that's going a long way.

