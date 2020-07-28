x
Monroe County

Dispute over bicycle leads to slashing

The violent encounter happened near the McDonald's on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested after a slashing incident in Monroe County.

Tobias Mitchell, 32, of Stroudsburg, stabbed and slashed a man with a razor knife Monday afternoon near Main Street in Stroudsburg after a dispute over a stolen bicycle, according to Stroud Region Police.

The victim told police that Mitchell repeatedly said, "I'm going to ... murder you."

The victim was taken to the hospital with several wounds to his face and body.

Mitchell is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. He is locked up on $100,000 bail in Monroe County.