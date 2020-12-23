Stroudsburg bags meters to help with restaurant pick-ups

The borough of Stroudsburg is trying to make picking up food easier for restaurant owners and customers, too.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Up and down Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg, you'll notice some parking meters are covered by orange bags.

The borough bagged one parking meter outside establishments that are open for curbside pickup.

Antojos Latin Cravings is one of those restaurants.

"It's very helpful because people just come, park, pick up their stuff, and they leave. It's just easy, easy for them. When we didn't have that, people would complain they had to walk two blocks to pick up their food, and we have to help them take food to their cars. I think it was a great idea," said Emilio Quinteros, Antojos Latin Cravings.

It's been a tough year for everyone with the pandemic, especially bars and restaurants.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf banned indoor dining through the holidays, a crucial time for many restaurants.

Viktor Zaimov, the owner of Philly Steaks, appreciates any help he can get.

"Sometimes you run out of change, you walk in two minutes, walk out, and it's a $15 fine, so you know what, it helps out," said Zaimov.

Not only do business owners appreciate the bagged meters, but customers like them, too.

"It's pretty cool. It is. You just run in and run out and do what you gotta do," said Reann Carter from Stroudsburg.

Carter came to pick up a pizza at Philly Steaks. She agrees it's been a tough year for restaurants and says every little bit helps.

"It's going to help them because people don't need to think of where to find change. They can get in and out. It's better," said Carter.