Stroudsburg Area School District opts for curbside locker clean-out

Stroudsburg Area School District students will be allowed to pick up and drop off school supplies this week. Everything will be done curbside.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One by one, Stroudsburg Area High School students picked up their belongings curbside at the school on Main Street.

Because of Coronavirus, the district decided to not let students in to clean their lockers out themselves.

"Anything they had at home. Any items that they had in lockers, personal items were bagged and tagged," said Dr. Cosmas Curry, Stroudsburg Area School District Superintendent.

To ensure safety and social distancing, students will drive past several people waiting to collect textbooks and other school supplies that might need to be returned.

Student and teacher names should be attached to ensure the items go back where they belong. Everything will be sanitized.

"We are going to spray down things and give it time, kind of a drying period if you will prior to putting those articles back in the classrooms," said Dr. Curry.

Dr. Cosmas Curry is the district superintendent.

He says the last few weeks have been challenging. Especially for seniors who look forward to end-of-year activities.

"Whether its academics, labs, athletics component, all the clubs and activities, school musical, prom. These are all milestone events for a student and it just really saddens me to know they aren't going to have that opportunity," said Dr. Curry.