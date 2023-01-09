StroudFest to take over downtown Stroudsburg Saturday

The festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Signs are out along Main Street in Stroudsburg, letting visitors know StroudFest 2023 is nearly here.

The festival filled with music takes over the borough all day Saturday.

Tom Lefever, the owner of Main Street Jukebox, is hopeful many will stop in his store and shop.

"There are thousands of people that come in for StroudFest. It's a great end-of-summer party. You know, a lot of free music, free parking all day. There's food outside, vendors. Yeah, it's a good time," Lefever said.

This is the 17th year the Sherman Theater will host the event.

Organizers say this year's StroudFest will be one of the biggest yet, with four stages and more than 170 vendors.

You'll be able to hear a variety of music on Courthouse Square, on 8th and Main Street, and across the street from the Sherman Theater.

"The stage across from the theater will have some alternative and rock acts. The main stages will have some music for everybody in the party patch in Courthouse Square. So, we look forward to everybody who is coming out to perform," said Sarah Collier, the event coordinator for the Sherman Theater.

But the festival isn't all about music. Many of the businesses in the borough are offering deals for StroudFest. One of them is Mayhem Amusements Arcade.

"All of our machines are going to have free credits in them. So, for like the first hour, anybody who comes here before StroudFest actually starts can come play all of our games for free. Just solidarity, just bringing the whole community together," said Zack Haffner, the operations operator at Haymen Amusements Arcade.

Organizers say StroudFest is a community-oriented event to showcase all the businesses and activities that are in the borough.

"It's local people that are looking to just bring community and business into Downtown Stroudsburg, which is a great town. I mean there's not a lot of Main Streets like ours," said Collier.

