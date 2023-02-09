StroudFest returns to Monroe County

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us one vendor is working to give back to communities with every sale at the festival.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Music filled the air in Stroudsburg bringing in crowds for its 17th annual StroudFest.

Vendors say StroudFest is a great place for them to set up all lined up along Main Street welcoming all kinds of customers under their stands.

This was Jan Carpenter's first time as a vendor at StroudFest with Furry Sweet Bandanas sewing and stitching every one on the table by hand. She even uses her own pets as models.

"I have two golden retrievers and my goal is that I will be retiring from my real job as a nurse and do more of this plus get them trained as therapy dogs," said Jan Carpenter, Furry Sweet Bandanas owner.

Her goal is to find different ways to give back to hospitals throughout Pennsylvania after she hangs her scrubs up for good.

"We just donated to the Hershey Medical Center Children's Cancer wing 30 or 40 bandanas for their service dogs that they have," explained Carpenter.

Customers like Christine say supporting new businesses like Furry Sweet Bandanas is why she loves coming to StroudFest.

"It's nice coming to fairs like this and meeting companies that are dishing out really great stuff for the beings that we care about in our lives," said Christine Zarouda, Sciota Township.

She's taking home a doggy bag for her oldest canine Casey who she calls her other half, "It gives your dog personality that's a reflection of you. She's my love and she's getting older now so it's like you know it represents my journey through her."

"Everyone's a dog person, but we have ones for cats too", added Carpenter.

Showing what StoudFest is about; finding a way to leave a paw print in the communities throughout Monroe County.