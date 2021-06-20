Strawberry Festival and car show held in Monroe County

The car show benefits the Monroe and Carbon Counties Meals on Wheels program.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — All things strawberry were celebrated in part of Monroe County.

Matthews United Church of Christ near Kunkletown hosted a Strawberry Festival and Car Show.

There were strawberry sundaes, shortcakes, and ice cream.

All the proceeds from the tasty treats will be donated to the church in Eldred Township.

This is the 17th year for the car show, which benefits the Monroe and Carbon Counties Meals on Wheels program.

"The day is beautiful, it's nice for the church over here to make a couple of dollars here and there, and it's just good for the people to get out," said Frank Jacoby of Stroudsburg.