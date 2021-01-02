Storm slams Poconos

Many work to stay on top of it by plowing, shoveling, and more in midst of it all

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Monday morning brought more blowing swirling snow to the Poconos, an area expected to be slammed by a winter storm.

"I love the winter storm, I love the snow. It's beautiful!" laughed Noel Santiago of Pocono Summit.

Early risers like Santiago were out shoveling, plowing, and more, trying to stay on top of the storm.

Roadways were snow-covered and wind blew drifts in some spots.

"It's blowing a lot and I'd say it's a little rough. I saw a few people in some smaller cars which probably isn't a good idea. I have a vehicle I'm pretty comfortable driving in, I'm from upstate New York so this doesn't bother me," said Jamie Faulise of Bartonsville.

There are concerns as the storm continues.

Some worry about the totals and what it may mean for them.