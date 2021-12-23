Stocking up on holiday cheer in Monroe County

People in East Stroudsburg rushed to pick up some holiday beverages on Thursday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Places you'll likely see long lines this holiday season are liquor stores and beer distributors.

The news station found plenty of people at Brewskies Beverage in East Stroudsburg Thursday afternoon.

The owner says the big sellers the week before Christmas have been some of the higher-end beers and microbrews.

"You know we're still keeping busy, very busy; it's been good here. Right now we're going through a lot of Belgians and Barrel-Aged Stouts, darker beers, winter warmers, stuff like that," said Alex Nauman with Brewskies Beverage.

While lots of people have been coming into stock up, the owner at Brewskies says there's still plenty of supply available.