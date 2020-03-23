Stay-at-home order issued in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has issued a stay-at-home order for seven counties across the state, including Monroe County. More than 40 people have tested positive for coronavirus in that part of the Poconos. One man died from it yesterday. The stay-at-home order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday and will be in place for the next two weeks. The order requires residents to remain inside except for essential trips such as buying food or seeking medical help. In Monroe County, 43 people have tested positive for coronavirus. A man in his 50's from East Stroudsburg died from complications due to the virus yesterday. Aside from essential businesses, like restaurants offering take-out and delivery, grocery stores and medical facilities, storefronts around downtown Stroudsburg are dark. Parking spots that are normally hard to find along Main Street are vacant. During his address, Governor Tom Wolf says while he does not take these decisions lightly, action needs to be taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19.