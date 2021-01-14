State rolls out COVID-19 inspection website for restaurants

You can now check to see if your favorite restaurant is complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines thanks to a new state website.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If you're a restaurant owner and violating COVID-19 safety measures, customers can now check.

A new state website shows who is and isn't playing by the rules.

It's called the Pennsylvania COVID Inspection Dashboard.

"I think it's an awesome thing to know that people are participating for everyone's safety," said Shatieka Boone, East Stroudsburg.

The website allows users to search restaurants by name, county, city, or ZIP code.

The dashboard lists whether any violations have been noted at the restaurant.

Here's how it works. We typed in The Original Pocono Pub and Grill near Stroudsburg.

Businesses in green show no violations, but businesses in red mean violations were found.

Rick DeFino manages Pocono Pub and says he's been playing by the rules since day one.

"It's probably months late. You've either been doing it, or you haven't been doing it. It's an effort, OK? I just don't think another big brother is necessary when it's really been a struggling time for restaurants," said DeFino.

Restaurant managers tell Newswatch 16 they feel like this website is just another way their industry is being singled out.

"They're not really pushing these protocols for bigger places like Walmart and shopping centers. I mean, people touch everything. They go to look at items. I mean here, you can't touch anything. We prepare the food and we bring it to you clean and sanitized, from scratch, first hand. It doesn't get cleaner than that, safer than that. It's like eating in your own home," said Chahrazed Chadli, Beer House Cafe.