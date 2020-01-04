State Police warn of stimulus check scams

Troopers are warning people about yet another coronavirus scam. This one has to do with fake stimulus checks.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — As many people across the country wait for their stimulus checks from the government, state police here in our area are sending out a reminder about potential check scams.

Trooper David Peters says law enforcement agencies have received information reporting that individuals have been contacted by either telephone, text, or email asking for personal or financial information in order to get their stimulus relief from the government.

"The process is automatic if you filed a tax return. There is nothing you need to do. These individuals contacting you are just trying to take advantage again of the vulnerability of the American people as well as people in the Commonwealth," said Trooper David Peters, Pennsylvania State Police.

If you qualify for a stimulus check, you do not have to sign up.

No one should be contacting you from the government or anywhere else asking to confirm your personal or banking information.

Trooper Peters says if you have recently received a stimulus check in the mail, it is fake. That's because checks haven't gone out yet.

"That won't be a for a few weeks yet. I believe the IRS is going to be sending out a letter prior to individuals who are receiving their check letting them know when that will be arriving for them so they can check their mail and things like that," said Trooper Peters.