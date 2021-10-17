State police find body with gunshot wounds in wooded area of Monroe County neighborhood

Officials are investigating as neighbors tell Newswatch 16's Rose Itzcovitz how they heard it all unfold.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police found a body in Monroe County early Sunday morning after responding to gunshots in the area late Saturday night.

"About 12:00 last night, I started to go to bed and got woken up by gunshots," neighbor David Adelar said.



While responding to reports of gunshots in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg, police say they found a body in a wooded area between Arrowhead and Gingerbread lanes.



"About 4:00 in the morning, they had the road closed down there," Adelar said. "I asked the officer, he said he didn't want to disclose any information, and then behind him, I saw two officers on each side of a body bag."



Police say Jaheem Alston, 19, of Patterson, New Jersey, was found dead with gunshot wounds.



"Definitely did not expect it to happen so close to where I live," Adelar said.



Neighbor Jim Wells found a cell phone on the ground where police say Alston was found.



“When I went to show you where I thought it was, then I seen the cell phone,” Wells said.

Police returned shortly after that – and combed the area again, this time in the daylight.

"Hopefully, this helps as part of it, and I'm just glad to help you out with this," Wells told Newswatch 16.

Some neighbors, like Tommy Keener, didn't know what happened until crews on the scene told them.



"I saw lights last night around 2 to at least 5 in the morning,” Keener said. "I'm shocked. I'm shocked. It's tragic. I didn't know a gentleman died."



But Keener and others say they generally feel safe in the neighborhood.



"This is a desolate street," Keener said, "There are never any cars at night that are not moving."



Police aren't commenting at this time but say it's an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N, Major Case Team, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.