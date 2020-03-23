State Police enforcing non-essential business closures

If non-essential businesses do not close, criminal penalties are possible, including fines and even jail time.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Storefronts along downtown Stroudsburg are dark, and parking spots are empty.

Governor Tom Wolf's order for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic is underway.

Trooper David Peters spoke to Newswatch 16 through FaceTime to explain how state police will be helping enforce closures.

"There are a lot of agencies listed in regards to that. For us, it could be a compliance check. Letting someone know that they are supposed to be shut down," said Trooper David Peters, Pennsylvania State Police.

The closures are the next step in the governor's attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If non-essential businesses do not close, criminal penalties are possible, including fines and even jail time.

Some examples of businesses that are considered non-essential are clothing stores, bars that do not serve food, hair salons, and more.

Trooper Peters says it's important for everyone to work together during this time.

"The lists are there. We encourage people to read the lists and understand what is being asked of you and what is being asked of the workers that you employ," said Trooper Peters.