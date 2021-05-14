State parks expect another busy season

Last year state parks in our area saw a record number of visitors. So what are Park officials anticipating this year?

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — It's the first camping trip of many this year - and for Dawn Davidson of Berwyn, it's the first year for her family in their new RV.

"We like to camp, we like to travel, and especially with Covid, we had a small one, so we upgraded to get out and not be around people," said Dawn Davidson.

Davidson is just one of many camping this weekend at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township.

Unlike last year, the campground opened a few weekends ago, on time, and already has a steady stream of people coming in.

"The pandemic has introduced, you know people who would not normally use these resources to use these resources and they found out that they can come outside to spend a day, they can come out and camp and enjoy themselves and the outdoors, get some good exercise and do it safely," said Park Manager Lee Dillon.

While the campsites may be empty now, come two weeks, that won't be the case for Memorial Day weekend. The Park Manager says they're already sold out.

That means Cornelius Smal, who loves to camp, will have to look elsewhere for the holiday weekend.

He thinks people are looking to get outdoor again this summer.

"A lot of people have been scared, have been couped up at home, but now with the vaccine. People are getting vaccinated, and they're getting a lot more comfortable being outside beings outdoors and bring around other people," said Cornelius Smal from Newton.

Tobyhanna State Park manager Lee Dillion says since the start of the pandemic, people have turned to State Parks more than ever and believe for some, enjoying the outdoors will outlive the pandemic.

"The numbers last year, not just here at Tobyhanna, but across the board, were historic. We say increases in some cases north of 100 percent," said Dillon. "And all the indicators we have this year are that we will see consistent if not increased."