State park campgrounds preparing for upcoming holiday, summer season

Campgrounds throughout our area gearing up for what's expected to be a busy holiday weekend and summer season.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — With their ten-person tent set up, Quinten Pomrink and his four buddies are celebrating a birthday with a camping trip at Tobyhanna State Park in Monroe County.

"Being outdoors, it's nice being in nature and getting away from everything. It's just relaxing, like, refreshing being away from all of the phones and stuff," Pomrink said.

The men from Bucks County are enjoying the park before crowds roll in next weekend for Memorial Day Weekend.

Park Manager Lee Dillion says maintenance crews have been busy getting the park ready for what they're expecting to be a jam-packed summer season.

"Landscaping work, mowing of the grass, we're cleaning bathrooms every day. We're maintaining buildings every day. You know, the shortlist this week is the beach. We have two of them that need to go in. We need this one in, and one in Gouldsboro, and those will be up and ready to roll for Memorial Day Weekend," Dillion said.

All 140 campsites at Tobyhanna are sold out for the holiday weekend. Dillion says the demand for being outside is just as high as it's ever been.

"I think people came out and found the resources and realized how beautiful they are and how much just being out here can be good for the soul, so to speak."

Dillion says if you're planning to visit any of the parks around the state, be sure to give them a call or check their website for open camping spots.

"Make sure there is availability," Dillion advised. "I would hate to see anyone drive four or five hours towing a camper just to get somewhere and be told, 'Sorry, we don't have any room for you.'"

Dillion says booking is looking strong for the rest of the season, with the Fourth of July Weekend on the verge of being sold out soon.