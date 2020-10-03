State health officials: new case of possible coronavirus in Monroe County

The person was hospitalized at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono over the weekend.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus here in Pennsylvania is now in the double digits.



The State Secretary of Health says there are a total of 10 presumed cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth; two of which are in the Poconos.

A man in Wayne County tested positive late last week.

He remains isolated at home, with mild symptoms.

A person in Monroe County was hospitalized due to the virus over the weekend.

It was at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg where a patient checked in over the weekend and was treated for a possible case of coronavirus.

Hospital officials confirmed that the person was doing well enough to be discharged home to stay in isolation.

For some in Monroe County, this news makes them a bit nervous.

“It is scary since I do have little ones, they're only three and 7 months,” said Jordan Tanner of Tannersville, speaking of his two young children.

“It's definitely scary. I would keep them inside if I could,” said Jacqueline Cahill, the children’s mother.

News about that new presumptive coronavirus case was released by state health officials who said the number of cases is now up to 10, with two more people in Montgomery County and that third in Monroe.

Those cases will have to be retested by the Centers For Disease Control for confirmation.

“That is their requirement that they want to make doubly and triply sure that all the labs, everything is functioning well throughout the United States,” explained Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s secretary of the Department of Health.

People said while it is alarming to hear that a possible case of coronavirus has popped up in Monroe County, the news is not surprising.

Charlie Cohan is a doctor in East Stroudsburg and expects this is just the beginning for the virus in the U.S.

“Like in China and Italy and Iran, that we're going to see the same kind of numbers here in the United States,” said Dr. Cohan.

Most said the only thing they can do is take precautions.

“We're all going to get it, we just have to take care of ourselves and be healthy,” said Chris Longlois of Stroudsburg.