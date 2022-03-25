State changes pay rules for tipped workers

Earlier this week, a state regulatory commission decided that tipped workers who make less than $135 a month in tips must get paid minimum wage.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — At Triplets Family Restaurant near Stroudsburg, servers are hard at work tending to the needs of their customers.

Servers here make $3 an hour, above the state's tipped workers minimum wage of $2.83.

But Gov. Tom Wolf said he's hoping to increase tipped workers minimum, giving them more livable wages.

"I think that's great that they want to protect them. I mean, we all live paycheck to paycheck, you know, so it's not like we have money saved in a bank somewhere. So whatever they make, that's what they live on," said Rhonda Conyers, the manager at Triplets Family Restaurant.

It's an increase to the rule that dates back to 1977.

An employee must work 80 percent of their shift on tipped work to be qualified as a tipped employee and be paid below the hourly rate of $7.25.

But some restaurant owners like Barry Lynch, who owns Newberry's Yard of Ale on Main Street in Stroudsburg, say this helps no one.

"It's not going to affect anybody. It actually from you know servers, to the front of house workers to bartenders it actually won't be one thing. It means nothing. It stands for nothing. You know, at the end of the shift, people are making those numbers in one day," said Lynch.

The changes were approved on Monday, so it will take a few months to take effect.