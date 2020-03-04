State and local police limit in-person responses due to COVID-19

Some state and local police departments are changing the way they respond to calls due to the coronavirus. The idea is to limit in-person contact.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are temporarily changing their daily work routines, as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact the state.

"The goal is public safety. Limiting our social interaction, our contact with individuals that may or may not have it and thus bringing that back and possibly infecting an entire station with that. But people need to be assured that we are here," said Trooper David Peters, Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper David Peters tells Newswatch 16 they will still respond to crashes and more serious crimes, however, reports of lost and found items, littering, identity theft, and general requests to speak to a trooper will be done over the phone.

"We are going to be here. We still have the same workforce, we haven't limited anyone. We still have the same resources. Some of these cases, even if they are on a list that, like littering or identity theft, general things that don't require immediate emergency response like a collision or a shooting or things of those nature, are going to be handled over the phone," said Trooper Peters.

State police aren't alone in modifying workflow. Local police are also doing their part, too.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner says his department is taking the pandemic very seriously. Two of his officers were under quarantine for possible exposure to the virus. Both tested negative and are back to work. He says while the changes are an adjustment, it's necessary for everyone's safety.

"We are healthy in the department. We are obviously trying to keep ourselves that way. Certainly, if we, if we experience a massive infection within the police department, then that can cause a ripple effect through the community. So we obviously want to keep ourselves distanced and safe and still provide services that everyone needs," said Chief Chris Wagner, Pocono Mountain Regional Police.