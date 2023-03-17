Folks preparing for St. Patrick's parade in Stroudsburg

A long-standing tradition in one part of the Poconos that celebrates all things Irish kicks off this Sunday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Irish flags and decorations hang along Main Street.

It's a sign the borough is getting ready to welcome hundreds of people for the annual Pocono Irish-American Club St. Patrick's Parade.

"We have 14 bands. Of the 14 bands, six are pipe bands, and three are string bands coming up from Philly the Mummers. We have four high school bands. We have the colonial musketeers. We have our Irish Dancers from McElligott School. It's going to be amazing," said Brian Gallagher, the President of the Pocono-Irish American Club.

Inside Siamsa Irish Pub, the bar and grill is getting ready for what's expected to be a busy weekend.

They just recently fully reopened after a pipe burst in December.

"Lots of Guinness. Lots of Irish whiskeys. Lots of Corn beef. Lots of Cabbage. So we're going through hundreds of pounds of corn beef, hundreds of pounds of cabbage, hundreds of pounds of potatoes. So it's a lot of work prepping up for this weekend," said owner Doug Gawthrop.

Businesses and restaurants say having St. Patrick's Day on a Friday this year means People will be out all weekend long in the borough celebrating and shopping.

"Parade day is the most fun day in Stroudsburg. It's the bustiest day in Stroudsburg. This is the prime location right here, and this is where you going to come to have a great view of the parade, a couple of pints of Guinness awesome food, and be able to see everything," said Gawthrop.

Just around the corner from Siasma is Pocono soap; they are offering a couple of Irish-themed items.

"We have our lucky leprechaun bath bombs that are out now. We have our famous Irish cream candle, which we put out every single year, and supplies are running low, so stop in soon," said Amanda Beam, the manager at Pocono Soap.

The parade in Stroudsburg steps off at 1:15 p.m. at Stroudsburg High School on Sunday.