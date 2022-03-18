St. Patrick's Day parade in Stroudsburg steps off this weekend

The annual Pocono Irish-American club's St. Patrick's parade is back after two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In just two days, all things green and Irish will fill the streets, and be celebrated on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg.

"It's going to be a beautiful day. Perfect weather for a parade. We have loads of bands and high school bands. There are fire trucks. There's the usual. It's big. It's big and everybody's just waiting cause we haven't had it for two years," said Paula Fitzpatrick, a member of the Pocono Irish-American Club.

Downtown will once again be painted green.

Paula Fitzpatrick is one of the Pocono Irish-American Club members who help put on the parade.

She is excited like many to fill the streets with Irish cheer.

"Lots of Irish dancers, stuff like that. Pipe bands and yeah it'll just be great," Fitzpatrick said.

After two years of calling off the parade, businesses and restaurants like Yard of Ale on Main Street are happy to welcome back parade-goers.

"We are super excited. The weather is expected to be fantastic. First time in two years to have some sort of normalcy. Our customers are excited. Lots of green and ready to go," said Jill O'Connor.

Jill O'Connor is the manager at Yard of Ale.

She says after coming off the holiday on Thursday, the restaurant is ready to continue keeping the Irish Spirit alive.

"The whole week we have Irish specials in the kitchen for our food. We have Irish specials at the bar. Lots of Guinness," O'Connor said. "Lost of anything that anybody can ask for."

The parade in Stroudsburg steps off at 1:15 pm on Main Street on Sunday.